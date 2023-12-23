Waqar Younis Raises Concerns Over Pakistan’s Pace Bowling Depth

Waqar Younis, a name synonymous with Pakistan’s rich history of fast bowling, has expressed serious concerns about the current state of Pakistan’s pace attack.

His worries come in the wake of Pakistan’s recent performance against Australia, where the team’s pace bowling, traditionally a point of strength, seemed to lack its usual ferocity and depth.

The Perth Test: A Case Study

In the recent Test match in Perth, Pakistan’s pace attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, struggled to make an impact.

Afridi, known for his ability to bowl at speeds exceeding 145 kph and swing the ball, appeared to have lost some of his pace, a worrying sign according to Younis.

The team’s overall performance was further marred by fielding lapses, missing crucial opportunities to pull back the game.

The Missing Elements

The absence of key players like Naseem Shah, sidelined due to injury, and Haris Rauf, who opted for the Big Bash League over the Test series, has evidently impacted Pakistan’s bowling depth.

Younis pointed out that Pakistan, known for producing a battery of fast bowlers, seems to be lacking in this department currently, both in the international arena and at the domestic level.

The Concerns of Waqar Younis

Younis’s concerns are not just about the present but also about the future of Pakistan’s pace bowling.

He emphasized the need for genuine fast bowlers who can consistently bowl at high speeds and bring that element of excitement and fear, which has been a hallmark of Pakistan cricket.

The Way Forward

For Pakistan to regain its stature as a powerhouse of fast bowling, it is imperative to address these concerns.

This involves nurturing young talent, ensuring fitness and form of current players, and perhaps most importantly, creating a pipeline of fast bowlers who can step up to the international level.

Conclusion: A Crucial Juncture for Pakistan Cricket

Waqar Younis’s observations serve as a wake-up call for Pakistan cricket.

It is a crucial juncture where the focus should be on rebuilding and reinforcing the pace bowling department, upholding a legacy that has been the pride of Pakistan cricket for decades.

The road ahead requires strategic planning, effective management, and a concerted effort to bring back the glory days of Pakistan’s fast bowling.