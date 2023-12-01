Australian ODI World Cup Champions Set to Make Waves in 2024 IPL Auction

The 2024 IPL player auction, scheduled for December 19 in Dubai, marks a significant moment in cricket as it will be the first time the event is held outside India.

This auction is set to be a high-profile affair with several big names from the cricketing world entering the fray.

A total of 77 slots are available to be filled by the ten franchises, adding an element of strategic planning and anticipation to the event.

Australian Stars at the Forefront

Leading the pack are seven members of Australia’s ODI World Cup winning squad, including Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, and Sean Abbott.

These players have set their base price at INR 2 crore (approximately USD 240,000), indicating their high value and the intense competition expected for their skills.

Top-Tier Talent at the Highest Base Price

In addition to the Australian stars, other significant players in the highest base price band include South Africa’s fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, England batter Harry Brook, and several notable Indian players like Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, and Kedar Jadhav.

These players, with their proven track records and potential, are expected to attract substantial bids from the franchises.

Emerging and Established Talents at Varied Price Points

The auction also features players with base prices at INR 1.5 crore (approximately USD 120,000), including Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, and Kane Richardson.

This diverse pool of talent offers franchises a range of options to bolster their squads, from seasoned veterans to emerging stars.

Franchises’ Strategic Moves and Player Retentions

Ahead of the auction, franchises have been making strategic decisions, releasing and retaining players to balance their squads and budgets

The Mumbai Indians’ acquisition of Hardik from the Titans and the appointment of Gill as captain of the Gujarat Titans are examples of such strategic moves.

The Global Pool of Talent

The IPL shared a long list of 1166 players who registered for the auction, including 45 players from Associate nations and a mix of 909 uncapped and 18 capped Indian players.

This diverse pool reflects the global appeal of the IPL and the opportunities it presents for players worldwide.

Conclusion: A Pivotal Moment in T20 Cricket

The 2024 IPL auction in Dubai is not just about the big names and their base prices; it’s a pivotal moment in T20 cricket, showcasing the sport’s global reach and the strategic depth of franchise cricket.

As teams vie for the best talents, the auction promises to be a spectacle of strategy, anticipation, and excitement, setting the stage for an exhilarating season of the IPL.