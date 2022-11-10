10 profitable entertainment ideas for business conferences

Business conferences are very important events in the calendar of any company. In addition to the fact that they help boost the morale of your employees, they can also help deliver strong corporate messages and forge stronger bonds with potential and existing customers.

Most companies will spare no cost to host a spectacular business conference, not because they have a lot of money, but because they understand the potential benefits of hosting a well-planned event.

However, many corporate event planners still get it wrong. they launch events so bad that they leave the company’s reputation in worse shape than it was before the event. This is not something you want, I guess. You want to plan spectacular events that promote your brand reputation and are memorable to your guests.

Therefore, you should pay maximum attention to your event location, food and of course entertainment for your business conference can make the difference between a boring event and a memorable one. but before selecting entertainment ideas, you have taken into account the following factors:

Choosing a Conference Entertainment Idea: 3 Factors to Consider

Age of your guests: The age of your guests has a lot to do with your entertainment plan. If you’re hosting a conference for people between the ages of 40 and 60, for example, having a musician like Justin Bieber come to entertain your guests might not make much sense. therefore, he must come up with age-appropriate entertainment ideas.

Budget: You should also carefully consider how much you have and are willing to spend on entertainment for the events. there are entertainment ideas that won’t even cost you a dime. and there are also many that break the budget. So which one you would choose largely depends on how much you can afford.

Location and size of your venue: You should also consider your venue, space, and activities that can be conveniently done at the venue.

Some great ideas for your business conference entertainment include:

10 profitable entertainment ideas for business conferences

1. Comedy Shows: As they always say, “laughter is the best medicine” . a little humor never hurt anyone. It’s not a bad idea to have a comedian tell funny stories that make your guests relaxed and less tense. however, you must take into account the type of comedians you invite; no lewd or rude comedians. For corporate events, go with comedians who can relate to your brand.

2. Magicians and Illusionists: Another good idea is to hire magicians or illusionists to attend the event.

3. Talent Shows – By talent shows, I don’t mean bringing in outsiders to showcase their talents. Imagine how much fun it would be to have your guests show off some of the talents that no one knew they had. This would be an even more interesting idea for employee conferences.

4. Local Talents: You can also spin things around a bit and do some of your corporate social responsibility by giving local talents a chance to showcase their talents and get some recognition for their work. don’t forget to reward them handsomely too.

5. Celebrity Appearances: Inviting celebrity guest speakers can also do the trick. It would definitely be a great experience for your guests to get a chance to socialize, mingle and take pictures with their favorite celebrity.

6. Exhibitions- : You can also organize exhibitions as entertainment for your business conference. They could be brand displays, art displays, or book displays. Expos are also a great way to get other brands to support your event.

7. Dance Groups – I love dance shows, and I’m sure there are plenty of people who love it as much as I do. If you have enough space in your venue for it and you feel it would fit well with the theme of the event, then you should consider hiring some dance groups to perform at the event.

8. debates: if you don’t want to spend too much on entertainment, you can organize a debate among the guests.

9. Group Games – Another idea that won’t cost you a lot of money is to host fun games that guests can play. To make it more interesting, you can separate the guests into groups and have them play against each other.

10. Great Food and Drink: Trust me, a great menu can make your event more memorable for your guests than any other activity you have planned.

There you go! Ten great entertainment ideas for you. feel free to choose one or more, but always remember to plan entertainment according to the theme of the event.