twitter twittercullifordreuters

Twitter plans to cull inactive users from platform: Reuters citing sources

Twitter Inc is planning to cull its ranks of inactive users in order to improve the quality of interactions on the platform, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The purge is aimed at Twitter accounts that have not been used in at least six months, and could happen as early as December, according to the report.

Twitter has long been a favoured platform of journalists and news organizations. But a new study has found that the social media site is losing its appeal with professional users, with Reuters leading the way in abandoning the platform.

The study, conducted by social media analytics firm Culliford Partners, found that Twitter usage among top Reuters journalists has declined sharply over the past year. In fact, usage among all employees of the news organization has fallen by nearly 60%.