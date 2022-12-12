micropsi 30m 45mwiggersventurebeat Nintendo has always been a company that takes risks. They were the first to introduce handheld gaming with the Gameboy and they continue to innovate with each new console release. The Nintendo Switch is their latest console and it is already proving to be a success. The console itself is unique, as it can be played both at home and on the go. This gives players a lot of flexibility in how they want to game. nintendo us crossing new horizons switchmccracken

In Nintendo's new game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players are transported to a deserted island where they must start a new life from scratch. With only basic tools and materials at their disposal, players must work together to make their island habitable. As they explore their island and meet new animal residents, players will uncover new mysteries and secrets. Nintendo has always been known for their innovative and family-friendly games, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is no exception.

Nintendo US is crossing new horizons with the Switch. The console has been out for less than a year, and it’s already one of the most popular gaming devices on the market. The Switch has something for everyone, from hardcore gamers to casual players. And with the release of the Nintendo Switch Online service, Nintendo is making sure that there’s always something new to play.