Good Time, Good Face 

Summer has arrived, the good weather, optimism, the holidays, we can now take off our mask outdoors… The desire to go out, to have a good time, to travel, to be with friends, the family… And from Fintonic we want you to do it with a good face, because you deserve it.

That you recover those hopes that have been left behind a bit, such as: a new car, a trip, a master’s degree, a house renovation… whatever you need, it’s time, take advantage of it!

We stand up for you

At Fintonic we stand up for you before banks, insurers, electricity and telephone companies… To get you the best loans, to improve your insurance, so that you pay less for electricity and telephone, so that you get a full Mastercard of advantages and discounts for your purchases, so that you can have something as exclusive as Your Extra Money (an instant credit on a non-credit card), so that you don’t get caught with our alerts that nobody else gives you…

We take care of everything so that you don’t have to worry and relax, and we do it with delight, with our best face, because you deserve it!

As Lupina Iturriaga, founder and Co-CEO of Fintonic, affirms: “We are here to help people with their finances, so that they do not overpay, to obtain the best financial products; in short, so that their money does not cause them a headache”.

This summer, enter Fintonic and smile!