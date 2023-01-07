The 8 principles of the Vegetarian Diet Indicators:

Choose vegetarian food according to the guidelines, with a variety of food types. The daily diet should be based on the food classification and recommended portion in the “Vegetarian Dietary Guide”, and the food should be selected to match the diet in order to achieve a balanced nutrition. It is advisable to strive for changes in each type of food, increase the diversity of food, and increase the chance of obtaining various nutrients and phytochemicals.

Whole grains are the main food, and beans are better. Whole grains and miscellaneous grains provide carbohydrates and some protein, among which unrefined whole grains and miscellaneous grains can provide vitamin B group, cellulose and trace minerals, legumes, especially soybeans and their processed products (such as: traditional tofu, small squares Dried tofu) can provide rich protein. The protein composition of legumes and whole grains is different, and eating them together can achieve a “complementary effect”. Therefore, it is recommended to have a combination of whole grain root foods and legumes every day, and it is recommended to choose more than one-third of the final amount.

Cooking oil changes frequently, nuts and seeds are essential Sunflower oil, soybean salad oil, and olive oil are easily oxidized at high temperatures. It is recommended not to use them for frying food. Although coconut oil and palm oil are vegetable oils, they contain relatively high saturated fatty acids, which will greatly increase blood cholesterol. It is not recommended Eat too much. It is recommended to change the cooking oil frequently after considering the cooking method. Nut and seed foods refer to black sesame, white sesame, almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, flowers, macadamia beans, pine nuts, various melon seeds, etc. It is recommended to consume one serving of nuts and seeds per day, and it is recommended to choose a variety of foods for a balanced nutritional intake.

Dark vegetables are highly nutritious, including mushrooms, algae and laver Dark vegetables are highly nutritious and rich in vitamins and minerals. Mushrooms (such as: shiitake mushrooms, Pleurotus eryngii, Shirai mushrooms, coral mushrooms, etc.), algae (such as: Eucheuma, kelp, wakame, etc.) Seaweed, etc.) provide vitamin B12, and seaweed contains more vitamin B12. Therefore, it is recommended that vegetable intake in a vegetarian diet should include at least one portion of dark vegetables, one portion of mushrooms and one portion of algae.

Fruits are eaten with meals, and the local portion is sufficient in season Fresh vegetables or fruits are food sources of vitamin C. Vitamin C is positively correlated with iron absorption. Therefore, it is recommended to eat three meals, no matter before, during or after meals, eating fruits at the same time can improve the absorption rate of iron

The taste is light and healthy, and the diet reduces oil, salt and sugar The daily diet should reduce the use of seasonings in cooking, and use steaming, boiling, roasting, and microwave instead of frying to reduce the amount of cooking oil. Eat less pickled food, heavily seasoned, delicately processed, high-sugar and high-fat calorie-dense food, reduce the intake of oil, salt, and sugar, and eat less oil, less salt, and less sugar in the diet.

Coarse food has less original taste and delicate taste, choose processed food carefully Vegetarian processed foods are made of soy protein isolate, gluten, konjac, or shiitake mushroom stalks, which are processed into imitation meat foods that resemble meat in shape or taste. Food additives are often added during the production process to increase the flavor or taste. Therefore It is recommended that fast food diets should choose more fresh ingredients and eat less excessively processed foods.