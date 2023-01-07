The 12 principles of national dietary indicators:

The diet should be properly selected and matched according to the food classification and recommended portion size in the “Daily Dietary Guidelines”. Pay special attention to eating adequate amounts of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and dairy products. In order to achieve a balanced nutrition, you should follow the food categories and recommended portions in the “Daily Dietary Guidelines” and choose food to match your diet!! Take in enough vegetables, fruits, dairy products, whole grains, beans and soy products, as well as nuts and seeds. Reduce the risk of many chronic diseases. At least 1/3 of the daily intake of vegetables and fruits should be dark (including dark green and yellow orange red, etc.).

Know your healthy weight and caloric needs, and eat the right amount to maintain your weight within the normal range. Eating too many calories for a long time will cause fat accumulation in the body and increase the risk of various chronic diseases. You can use the Zhongyan Nutrition Information Network to calculate your personal healthy weight, calorie requirements, and recommended servings of six major food categories in your daily diet.

Maintain a more active lifestyle, accumulating at least 150 minutes of moderately strenuous physical activity or 75 minutes of strenuous physical activity per week. To maintain health, you must have sufficient physical activity every day, maintain a healthy posture, and use this to increase calorie consumption to achieve calorie balance and good weight management. Cultivate more active living habits, adjust the amount of activity first with a small amount, and then gradually increase to the recommended amount of activity. The calorie consumption values ​​of various physical activities are shown in the attached table.

Breastfeed infants for at least 6 months, and then give adequate non-staple food. Breastfeeding a baby for at least six months has a protective effect on the baby’s lifelong health and is the best irreplaceable gift for a baby. Babies are still encouraged to continue breastfeeding after six months. At the same time, they need to add non-staple foods, and train babies to chew, swallow, and accept diverse foods, including vegetables and fruits, and develop a light-tasting eating habit. When breastfeeding, mothers should pay special attention to adequate intake of nutrition and water in their own diet.

Three meals should be based on whole grains. Whole grains (brown rice, whole wheat products) or other miscellaneous grains are rich in vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber, and also provide a variety of phytochemical components, which have a protective effect on human health.

Eat more vegetables and less red meat, more coarse food and less refined food. The diet gives priority to raw plant foods, such as fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, etc., to fully absorb micronutrients, dietary fiber and phytochemicals. Try to avoid eating foods processed with a large amount of refined raw materials such as sugar, starch, and oil, because most of them are empty of calories and have no other nutritional value. To establish healthy eating habits, you can start with some small changes and gradually achieve your dietary goals.

Diversify the diet and choose seasonal and local ingredients. It is advisable to try to change each type of food in the six major food groups. Increasing food diversity can increase the chances of obtaining various nutrients and phytochemicals. Try to choose seasonal ingredients, which have high nutritional value, are cheaper, and are of good quality. The local ingredients are not only fresher, but also conform to the principle of energy saving and carbon reduction.

Be mindful of portion sizes when buying or ordering food to avoid eating too much or wasting food. When purchasing and preparing food and beverages, you should pay attention to the moderate portion size, and try to avoid increasing the portion size to cause excessive calorie intake or food waste.

Try to eat less fried and other high-fat and high-sugar foods, and avoid sugar-sweetened beverages Try to avoid high-calorie-dense foods, such as fried and other high-fat and high-sugar foods. Sweets, cakes, sugary drinks, etc. should also be eaten less to avoid eating too many calories. In the daily diet, the intake of added sugar should not exceed 10% of the total calories.

The taste is light, don’t eat too salty, eat less pickled products, and dip in sauce as much as you want. Food taste as light as possible. Strong flavors, too salty, excessive use of sauces and other sodium-containing seasonings, and salty foods are easy to eat too much sodium, resulting in high blood pressure and easy loss of calcium. Pay attention to the sodium content of processed foods, and limit your daily sodium intake to less than 2,400 mg. And use iodized salt.

If drinking, men should not exceed 2 cups/day (10 grams of alcohol per cup), and women should not exceed 1 cup/day. But never drink alcohol during pregnancy. Long-term excessive drinking can easily cause nutritional imbalance, damage the liver, and even cause cancer. The amount of wine per glass refers to: about 160 ml of beer, about 66 ml of red and white wine, and about 20 ml of spirits such as whiskey, brandy, and sorghum wine.