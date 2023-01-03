Texas Instruments launches TI Store API, fully upgrading the digital shopping experience

In the era of digitalization in everything, the transformation of business models is unstoppable. Fast and convenient, one-click ordering is the most basic requirement for online shopping. And such a process fits perfectly with the electronics industry that pursues a continuous supply chain. In order to allow customers to grasp the inventory status of components in a more direct and convenient way, Texas Instruments (TI) announced the launch of a set of application programming interface (API) ), which provides real-time inventory information on TI’s analog and embedded processing products, further optimizing customers’ purchasing experience on TI.com.

Think global, act local, TI.com meets purchasing needs from design concept to product mass production

The majority of engineers and procurement personnel can obtain comprehensive online resources and support at TI.com , throughout the different stages of design concept to mass production (from concept to production). Choose the product you need for design, use abundant design resources from simulation to software to easily develop, obtain relevant technical support and communication, and even chip procurement, all are available. For individual engineers and corporate purchasers, TI.com provides and continues to improve a higher degree of freedom and a more complete purchasing experience.

First of all, customers can purchase genuine off-the-shelf products from TI.com. On the one hand, it can meet the immediate needs of design or production planning, and on the other hand, quality control is more guaranteed. In addition, TI currently has product distribution centers in different regions and countries around the world. Through localized management and distribution, the overall shipping efficiency has been greatly improved, allowing customers to receive goods faster.

The greater advantage of supporting global localization is that in addition to customers being able to freely choose and customize products according to their own needs, TI.com will also provide more convenient payment methods for local customers, such as currency support and settlement methods diversification. For example, for customers in Taiwan, TI.com accepts payment in New Taiwan Dollars, and for foreign businessmen in Taiwan, it also supports other currencies, such as US dollars, RMB, Japanese Yen and other currency transactions in more than 15 countries/regions around the world. The payment methods are also very diverse, such as credit card payment, electronic invoice issuance, etc. Even in order to provide corporate customers with more flexibility and match their financial processes, corporate customers can choose to use ” Net30 Credit Line Payment ” to allow customers to realize Pay later, fast checkout.

TI.com can meet the needs of customers at different stages from design concept to mass production. For example, some customers have a small amount of product choices but a wide variety. Online purchasing on TI.com allows customers to quickly find product inventory, prices and directly help themselves Purchase, greatly reducing the time and process of searching for products; and customers can also have more complete and free purchase options through the myTI account, such as querying historical order records, etc. Combined with many localized functions, customers can conduct transactions more easily and quickly.

TI store API optimizes the purchasing experience and facilitates the development of automated business

Semiconductor supply assurance is a top priority for the electronics industry. Considering that companies are looking for an easy way to more accurately estimate and plan their supply needs and speed up time to market, TI’s recently launched TI store API allows customers to directly and quickly obtain real-time inventory information of TI components.

TI store API allows customers’ procurement systems to directly link to TI systems and exchange data quickly in digital form. TI customers can use the API to customize the ordering process and purchase TI products as soon as they are in stock. Having real-time TI inventory data will help purchasing teams reduce costs and delays while improving the accuracy of information received.

Use the TI store custom interface style to simplify the order process

There are four main benefits of the TI store API, starting with faster and automated ordering. By connecting TI store APIs, the time and steps required to order products can be reduced. Automation can speed up the procurement process, making it easier for procurement personnel to grasp accurate inventory levels and more accurately predict actual supply needs.

Second is the self-service connection. TI provides API documentation resources such as workflow integration guides and pre-developed starter code to interface to TI store platform kits. Additionally, customers can receive assistance in testing and adopting features through a dedicated TI E2E design support forum.

The third is highly flexible payment and performance. TI will help customers manage their cash flow more effectively, and for customers ordering through the TI store API suite, TI accepts payment in more than 15 currencies and a variety of payment methods. TI is also the Importer of Record in 45 countries, helping customers save on customs clearance costs.

And finally, a consistent and familiar ordering process. Customers can simplify the order process by customizing order items with the look and feel desired by the internal procurement team.

The new API suite is mainly aimed at enterprise-level customers, allowing enterprises to use operations, management and methods that are most suitable for individual business models to simplify the procurement process; of course, the TI store API also supports local payment habits, reducing the complexity of enterprise procurement.

As for small and medium-sized enterprises with insufficient manpower, will it be difficult to build APIs? In this regard, TI’s official website provides corresponding basic codes for API-related development, and also has a dedicated team for online support, which can reduce the time, manpower, and material resources spent on enterprise deployment and API integration.

In the past, the traditional purchase method required manual checking of ordering information or placing orders manually, but in today’s digital age, TI hopes to achieve digital upgrades with customers. API is a good way to connect customer procurement systems with TI system transfer, so that price, inventory, order process and other data can be transmitted and exchanged digitally, allowing customers to have a convenient experience of “one-click purchase”.