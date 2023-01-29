Mazda’s 2016 MX-5 Miata Roadster is one smooth ride

Mazda’s new 2016 MX-5 Miata Roadster combines a redesigned engine with increased space efficiency to emerge as an early favorite among auto enthusiasts.

Many believed this day would never come, but the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadster has finally arrived. And according to a report from SlashGear, the new model eschews the spacious and semi-autonomous trends sweeping the auto industry in favor of a sleek, yet classic design that will excite purists and new drivers alike.

And unlike a growing list of 2016 sports cars that have given up engine power and appeal for practicality, the MX-5 still packs a powerful punch.

Mazda’s KODO design language has been perfected over 25 years in this new version of the car, and drivers are umping with joy about some of the new Miata’s features.

The new MX-5 is more compact, but still feels like it has extra space on the inside. The layout is an incredible feat of organization, material selection, and precision trimming of extraneous dimensions to maximize efficiency in space use.

The new MX-5 has 45mm shorter overhangs, and the engine was pushed back 22mm and down 13mm in its carriage. The driver sits 20mm lower than in the previous model, and the hood height has been dropped by 28mm. The car also shed about 150 pounds, weighing in at 2,332 pounds for the manual, and 2,381 pounds for the automatic version.

While there was a slight decrease in overall horsepower over the previous model, people testing out the new Miata will still get a kick out of the 155 hp engine. The car hits its top horsepower at 6,000 rpm, however, which actually means it has more power up to this level than the previous model did.

Drivers will love the extra room, the reimagined engine, and sleek, sexy new design of the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Look for one zipping down the street soon.