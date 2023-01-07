Healthy Cooking Tips

The basic principle of a healthy diet is a high-fiber, low-fat, low-sugar, and low-salt diet. Choose natural and fresh foods, make good use of natural food flavors, reduce overcooking and seasoning, not only eat naturally but without burden.

High Fiber

Use brown rice, barley, oats, barley and other whole grains, whole grain bread or root foods (such as sweet potatoes, taro, yam, etc.) as the staple food instead of white rice and white noodles. At least 5 servings of vegetables and fruits per day (3 servings of vegetables and 2 servings of fruit), it is better if you can eat more vegetables. Brown rice and multi-grain rice are cooked with skill. Adding more water and soaking for a longer time can also make the rice fragrant. Low Oil

Choose a good vegetable oil for cooking, with a daily dosage of 2-3 tablespoons. When cooking food, use low-oil methods such as steaming, boiling, blanching, stewing, baking, stewing, and cold salad to cook food; it is advisable to use less oil for deep-fried pastry. Use proper pots and utensils, reduce the amount of oil used, and use a measuring spoon to control the amount of cooking oil, or use spices, vinegar, onion, garlic, etc. to increase the flavor and reduce the amount of oil. Choose lean meat to remove sebum and fatty skin; replace pork and beef with fish and chicken. It is also best to choose leaner parts of the same kind of poultry meat. If there is skin and thick fat under the skin, remove it before cooking better. If you want to remove the fat from the broth, you can store it in the refrigerator first, then remove the condensed oil after cooling, and then heat it for consumption. Hidden fats are widely found in processed foods, such as cakes, snacks, snacks, meatballs, hot pot dumplings, sweet and spicy, and even milk tea, milkshakes, and ice cream in beverage ice categories. Low Sugar

Sugar is refined sugar. During the refining process, nutrients will be lost, leaving only concentrated high-calorie. Excessive sugar intake will affect the meal and cause malnutrition; it will also cause tooth decay and increase blood fat; recommended daily sugar intake Accounting for less than 10% of the total calorie intake, if it can be less than 5% of the total daily calorie intake, it will be more beneficial to health. Homemade dessert DIY, less sugar. Beverages are mainly sugar-free drinks. Make good use of fresh natural fruits for flavoring. Make good use of oligosaccharides and sugar substitutes for flavoring, replacing part of the use of sucrose or fructose.

Low Salt (low sodium)