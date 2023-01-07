Eating Out can also be Healthy

At present, most office workers are in double-income families or single. The family size is small, and it is not easy to start a meal at home. Dining out is the source of three meals for most office workers. The National Health Service provides 10 health tips for office workers. For your reference:

1. Choose a dining place carefully, give priority to restaurants that can provide fresh and healthy food, and do not choose restaurants that can eat all you can eat.

2. Eat whole grains as the staple food, eat less fried rice and fried noodles, and avoid excessive intake of fat.

3. Take enough vegetables of various colors at each meal to reach the recommended amount of at least three servings of vegetables (1.5 bowls) per day, which can increase cellulose, promote gastrointestinal motility, and increase satiety.

4. Replace red meat with white meat, such as fish and chicken breast instead of beef and pork.

5. Reduce the intake of fried food, and choose lean meat to remove sebum; use less puff pastry, crispy food and processed food.

6. Choose more steamed, blanched, stewed and cold foods; reduce thickened and thickened foods.

7. Take two servings of fresh fruit every day; if you want to drink freshly squeezed juice, remember not to strain the residue or add sugar.

8. Take the initiative to ask the store to reduce the amount of seasoning and salad dressing.

9. Take the initiative to ask the store to provide boiled water or sugar-free tea, and consume at least 1500 ml of boiled water every day.