According to the daily diet guideline and vegetarian diet guideline issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, various foods provide different nutrients, and a variety of choices should be made and appropriate intake to achieve the goal of balance. Provide six types of food substitution table for reference:
1. 1 bowl of whole grains (the bowl is a common household rice bowl, and the weight is the edible weight)
- = 1 bowl of brown rice or 1 bowl of multigrain rice or 1 bowl of rice
- = 2 bowls of cooked noodles or 2 bowls of millet porridge or 2 bowls of oatmeal
- = Rice, barley, wheat, buckwheat, oats, wheat flour, oatmeal 80 grams
- = 4/5 medium-sized taro (220g) or 2 small sweet potatoes (220g)
- = 2 1/3 corn (340g) or 2 potatoes (360g)
- = 1 and 1/3 whole-wheat steamed buns (120g) or 2 slices of whole-wheat toast (120g)
2. 1 serving of bean, fish, egg and meat (the weight is the raw weight of the edible part)
- = Soya beans (20g) or edamame (50g) or black beans (25g)
- = 1 cup of sugar-free soy milk = 1 egg
- = 3 squares of traditional tofu (80g) or half a box of soft tofu (140g) or 1 1/4 pieces of dried tofu (40g)
- = fish (35g) or shrimp (50g)
- = Oysters (65g) or clams (160g) or white sea ginseng (100g)
- =Skinless chicken breast (30g) or duck, pork loin, lamb, beef tendon (35g)
3. 1 cup of dairy products (1 cup = 240ml full-fat, skimmed or low-fat milk = 1 serving)
- = Fresh milk, long-lasting milk, yogurt 1 cup (240ml)
- = 4 tablespoons whole milk powder (30 grams)
- = 3 tablespoons (25 grams) of low-fat milk powder
- = 2.5 tablespoons (20 grams) of skimmed milk powder
- = Cheese (cheese) 2 slices (45 grams)
- = Yogurt 210 grams
4. 1 serving of vegetables (1 serving is about 100 grams of raw edible part)
- = lettuce salad (without dressing) 100 grams
- = After cooking, it is equivalent to 1 plate with a diameter of 15 cm or about half a bowl
- = Vegetables with high shrinkage rate, such as amaranth, sweet potato leaves, etc., take up about half a bowl after cooking
- = Vegetables with low shrinkage rate, such as kale, broccoli, etc., take up about 2/3 bowl after cooking
5. 1 serving of fruit (1 serving is about half a bowl to 1 bowl of cut fruit)
- =Edible weight is estimated to be about 100 grams (80~120 grams)
- = Banana (large) half 70 grams
- = 45 grams of durian
6. 1 serving of oil and nut seeds (weight is edible weight)
- = 1 teaspoon (5 grams) of various cooking oils such as canola oil and salad oil
- = Almonds, walnuts (7 grams) or pistachios, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, black (white) sesame seeds, cashews (10 grams) or various peanuts (13 grams) or melon seeds (15 grams)
- = 2 tsp salad dressing (10g) or 1 tsp mayonnaise (8g)