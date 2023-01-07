According to the daily diet guideline and vegetarian diet guideline issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, various foods provide different nutrients, and a variety of choices should be made and appropriate intake to achieve the goal of balance. Provide six types of food substitution table for reference:

1. 1 bowl of whole grains (the bowl is a common household rice bowl, and the weight is the edible weight)

= 1 bowl of brown rice or 1 bowl of multigrain rice or 1 bowl of rice

= 2 bowls of cooked noodles or 2 bowls of millet porridge or 2 bowls of oatmeal

= Rice, barley, wheat, buckwheat, oats, wheat flour, oatmeal 80 grams

= 4/5 medium-sized taro (220g) or 2 small sweet potatoes (220g)

= 2 1/3 corn (340g) or 2 potatoes (360g)

= 1 and 1/3 whole-wheat steamed buns (120g) or 2 slices of whole-wheat toast (120g)

2. 1 serving of bean, fish, egg and meat (the weight is the raw weight of the edible part)

= Soya beans (20g) or edamame (50g) or black beans (25g)

= 1 cup of sugar-free soy milk = 1 egg

= 3 squares of traditional tofu (80g) or half a box of soft tofu (140g) or 1 1/4 pieces of dried tofu (40g)

= fish (35g) or shrimp (50g)

= Oysters (65g) or clams (160g) or white sea ginseng (100g)

=Skinless chicken breast (30g) or duck, pork loin, lamb, beef tendon (35g)

3. 1 cup of dairy products (1 cup = 240ml full-fat, skimmed or low-fat milk = 1 serving)

= Fresh milk, long-lasting milk, yogurt 1 cup (240ml)

= 4 tablespoons whole milk powder (30 grams)

= 3 tablespoons (25 grams) of low-fat milk powder

= 2.5 tablespoons (20 grams) of skimmed milk powder

= Cheese (cheese) 2 slices (45 grams)

= Yogurt 210 grams

4. 1 serving of vegetables (1 serving is about 100 grams of raw edible part)

= lettuce salad (without dressing) 100 grams

= After cooking, it is equivalent to 1 plate with a diameter of 15 cm or about half a bowl

= Vegetables with high shrinkage rate, such as amaranth, sweet potato leaves, etc., take up about half a bowl after cooking

= Vegetables with low shrinkage rate, such as kale, broccoli, etc., take up about 2/3 bowl after cooking

5. 1 serving of fruit (1 serving is about half a bowl to 1 bowl of cut fruit)

=Edible weight is estimated to be about 100 grams (80~120 grams)

= Banana (large) half 70 grams

= 45 grams of durian

6. 1 serving of oil and nut seeds (weight is edible weight)