The Latest

Daily Diet Guideline and Vegetarian Diet Guideline

byJerry Newberry
January 7, 2023

According to the daily diet guideline and vegetarian diet guideline issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, various foods provide different nutrients, and a variety of choices should be made and appropriate intake to achieve the goal of balance. Provide six types of food substitution table for reference:
1. 1 bowl of whole grains (the bowl is a common household rice bowl, and the weight is the edible weight)

  • = 1 bowl of brown rice or 1 bowl of multigrain rice or 1 bowl of rice
  • = 2 bowls of cooked noodles or 2 bowls of millet porridge or 2 bowls of oatmeal
  • = Rice, barley, wheat, buckwheat, oats, wheat flour, oatmeal 80 grams
  • = 4/5 medium-sized taro (220g) or 2 small sweet potatoes (220g)
  • = 2 1/3 corn (340g) or 2 potatoes (360g)
  • = 1 and 1/3 whole-wheat steamed buns (120g) or 2 slices of whole-wheat toast (120g)

2. 1 serving of bean, fish, egg and meat (the weight is the raw weight of the edible part)

  • = Soya beans (20g) or edamame (50g) or black beans (25g)
  • = 1 cup of sugar-free soy milk = 1 egg
  • = 3 squares of traditional tofu (80g) or half a box of soft tofu (140g) or 1 1/4 pieces of dried tofu (40g)
  • = fish (35g) or shrimp (50g)
  • = Oysters (65g) or clams (160g) or white sea ginseng (100g)
  • =Skinless chicken breast (30g) or duck, pork loin, lamb, beef tendon (35g)

3. 1 cup of dairy products (1 cup = 240ml full-fat, skimmed or low-fat milk = 1 serving)

  • = Fresh milk, long-lasting milk, yogurt 1 cup (240ml)
  • = 4 tablespoons whole milk powder (30 grams)
  • = 3 tablespoons (25 grams) of low-fat milk powder
  • = 2.5 tablespoons (20 grams) of skimmed milk powder
  • = Cheese (cheese) 2 slices (45 grams)
  • = Yogurt 210 grams

4. 1 serving of vegetables (1 serving is about 100 grams of raw edible part)

  • = lettuce salad (without dressing) 100 grams
  • = After cooking, it is equivalent to 1 plate with a diameter of 15 cm or about half a bowl
  • = Vegetables with high shrinkage rate, such as amaranth, sweet potato leaves, etc., take up about half a bowl after cooking
  • = Vegetables with low shrinkage rate, such as kale, broccoli, etc., take up about 2/3 bowl after cooking

5. 1 serving of fruit (1 serving is about half a bowl to 1 bowl of cut fruit)

  • =Edible weight is estimated to be about 100 grams (80~120 grams)
  • = Banana (large) half 70 grams
  • = 45 grams of durian

6. 1 serving of oil and nut seeds (weight is edible weight)

  • = 1 teaspoon (5 grams) of various cooking oils such as canola oil and salad oil
  • = Almonds, walnuts (7 grams) or pistachios, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, black (white) sesame seeds, cashews (10 grams) or various peanuts (13 grams) or melon seeds (15 grams)
  • = 2 tsp salad dressing (10g) or 1 tsp mayonnaise (8g)
