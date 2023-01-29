Cadillac CTS-V is the first sedan to reach 200mph without mods

Cadillac has just unveiled the CTS-V, the super-charged luxury sedan that reaches breakneck speeds and wows test-drivers.

Cadillac fans are buzzing about the automaker’s latest model: the CTS-V Sedan. According to a review from Market Watch, the car is fast, big, and solid as a rock. The car is a high-end version of the popular CTS sedan, and the CTS-V aims to please fans of power and luxury alike.

Cadillac has struggled to appeal to American consumers after spending time focusing on appealing to foreign markets. The 2016 line of CTS sedans, however, shows that the company never actually forgot where it came from. The new CTS sedans include an onboard computer system with 3 times the processing power as its predecessor, controlled by a driver-touchscreen.

The car feels heavy and sturdy, and it takes an open road to take advantage of the 6.2-liter direct-injection, two-valve V8 engine, which produces 640 hp at 6,400 rpm. The new CTS-V is the first Cadillac ever to reach 200 mph without significant engine modifications.

Despite the car’s bulky stature and ambitious engine, it still manages to stay graceful and stable at high speeds and sharp turns. The sedan comes with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission, and can shift gears in as little as 150 milliseconds.

The new Cadillac CTS-V is sure to be a favorite for many American drivers. It combines power, modern technology, and a timeless design to create one of the most powerful sedans yet.