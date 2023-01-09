“Baseball” Japan’s three-time champion does not retire and announces another fight! Japanese netizen: Go to Taiwan?

who won the triple crown of Japanese professional league pitchers, was released by the Yomiuri Giants after the season last year. He still has no new owner. He said on instagram that he would not give up and wanted to fight again , Some Japanese fans think that maybe there are only options left for the Independent League, Taiwan and South Korea.

Toshi Yamaguchi posted on instagram that the Chinese characters read “Full Wildball” and said that his son bought it for him with pocket money, which brought him a lot of strength, so he will not give up and continue to work hard.

After the end of last year’s season, Kaneko Chihiro, Ina Shoichi, Hirata Ryosuke and others have all decided to retire, leaving Yamaguchi Jun to continue looking for a new club. He only played one game in the first team last year, pitched 2 innings and sent 4 strikeouts, 2 walks, without losing points, and did not get a contract extension with the Giants after the season.

The 35-year-old Yamaguchi Jun was a stopper in Yokohama DeNA at the beginning of his career. , That year also represented the Japanese team in the World Baseball Top 12.