Baseball” is expected to come to Taiwan to play the classic game! The “Cuban Missile” was injured and reimbursed for the season

The former “Cuban Missile” Yoenis Cespedes (Yoenis Cespedes) is expected to come to Taiwan to participate in the classic in March, but today there is news of his injury and he will be reimbursed for the Dominican Winter League season.

Cespedes played for Aguilas Cibaenas in the Dominican Winter League, played 18 games, contributed 4 homers, 11 RBIs, and a batting average of 0.188. Due to his right foot injury, he could not recover in time and was determined to be reimbursed for the rest of the season.

The 37-year-old Cespedes recently entered the Cuban team’s 50-man roster, and it is still uncertain whether it will affect his participation in the classic. Cuba is divided into Group A in the group stage, and its opponents in the same group are Taiwan, the Netherlands, Italy, and Panama.