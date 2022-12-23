“Personal Digital Productivity” online course Q&A, take advantage of the lowest price of pre-order early bird to attend the class!

A few days ago, my “Personal Digital Productivity” online course reached the target of 300 students, and I unlocked the teaching units of the three major digital tools, Evernote, Notion, and Google. this course:

Personal digital productivity｜30 problem-solving, habit-forming, efficient output, and time-management modules of the computer toy Esor

Four chapters, 30 units, a total length of 450 minutes

Building a Bulletproof Second Brain

Dismantling bullet action time

Design Agile Workflows

Start a Bulletproof Atomic Habit

Readers and friends of computer toys are reminded to take advantage of the ” Personal Digital Productivity ” online course pre-purchase discount to buy it as soon as possible. The following also uses a complete and in-depth Q&A to answer your common questions about this course.

You are also welcome to listen to the podcast program where I talk about how to design this online course : ” Efficient Life Business School｜EP.0085｜Good Course Recommendation｜”Personal Digital Productivity” online course (computer plaything Esor teacher) “

Question: What tools will be covered in this course? Does it help if I use different digital tools?

The core of this course is “method application modules using digital tools to improve efficiency”, rather than hoping that you must use which digital tools, but as long as you can master these “method application modules”, no matter which one you use Digital note-taking tools, to-do list software, and project management systems can all be applied and help you truly use digital tools to improve productivity.

In the pre-class questionnaire survey, the vast majority of friends think that the real difficulty in this era is not how to operate the functions of digital tools (instead, many friends do not want to waste too much time on learning tool functions), but what is behind the tools Application can really improve the logic of productivity, as well as creative thinking on how to solve real work, life and study problems .

So this course will also focus on this kind of “applied logic” and “creative thinking” that can be used universally, so that you can apply it to different tools without any problem.

Just like a recent class, a student came to me after class and asked me that he is currently using Onenote, does he need to switch to Notion or Evernote? I said that the most productive way is to ask yourself what you currently have, and then improve and fine-tune it. As long as you master the core application methods and understand the operation logic of the digital workflow, then various tools can improve productivity.

However, the actual case demonstrations in this course will focus on Evernote, Notion, and Google cloud tool systems . And in the unlocking unit (the unlocking has been confirmed), we will also record the teaching instructions of “quick start function” according to how to construct a system that meets the course description according to the three major digital tools of Evernote, Notion, and Google, to help the beginners of digital tools Advanced beginners can also be handy, and don’t waste too much time learning tool functions .

Question: How is this class different from Bulletproof Notes or previous books?

The ” Bulletproof Notebook Method ” launched this year (2022/7) has won the support of many friends. In the book, I also explained in detail a set of work organization principles centered on “task notes”. Later, in 10 consecutive online reading sessions, I found that many friends wanted to know how to use it in actual work cases, life problems, and tool use after knowing the principles of organization, and wanted to see more practical demonstration.

And in the questionnaire survey before this class, nearly half of the friends in the more than 1,000 questionnaires mentioned that they hope to see more “practical cases”, implement the steps to solve real specific problems, and learn from different situations. Solutions to specific problems .

There are expected to be 30 units, from “Building a Bulletproof Second Brain”, “Dismantling Bullet Action Time”, “Designing an Agile Workflow”, to “Starting a Bulletproof Atomic Habit”, the basic methodology may have been seen in my previous books, However, in this online course, there will be many units like the following:

“Building a Bulletproof Second Brain”: How to turn messy meeting notes into effective task notes? How to effectively organize study notes? Or how to organize your own work and study knowledge base?

“Dismantling bullet action time”: So what is the specific operation method when actually dealing with various trivial matters that suddenly occur every day? What if you really have to multitask at work?

“Design Agile Workflow”: How can I organize a large number of files and documents? How to make reports, briefings and other tasks faster in such a process?

“Start the Bulletproof Atomic Habit”: What to do if you often have negative emotions at work? How can I advance my life tasks when I am tired after get off work? What should I do when I often give up halfway even after learning a system?

I have accumulated more than ten years of digital workflow experience, and various problem cases seen in more than 600 training courses, plus the questions received from the previous pre-class questionnaire, will be integrated in this “Personal Digital Productivity” online course.

If the previous books are to explain the methodological system that I have studied for many years, then the “Personal Digital Productivity” online course is to face the real you, based on the methodological system, but specifically to solve problems in the process of work, life and study. One by one productivity problems, and countless practical cases, let everyone see the most real problem solving and implementation steps .

Question: How is this course different from previous physical and online courses?

I currently have two regular physical courses: ” Adult Learning: Time Management Philosophy of Computer Toy Esor “, ” Bulletproof Notes Method: Easily Create a Productivity System that Decompresses the Brain “, which can take you step by step in the physical course Your real project, your goal. “Time Management Philosophy” will take you through the dismantling of your goals, and “Bulletproof Notes Method (Physical Class)” will take you through the process of building a tool system according to your own projects and tasks. This is more difficult to do with online (pre-recorded) courses.

However, similar to the previous books, the above two physical courses are laying the core foundation of the system, but there will be many specific operational problems in the actual implementation process. Due to the time limit and the need to keep Allocating more time to trainees may not necessarily be able to make specific solutions to every extended problem.

Therefore, this ” Personal Digital Productivity ” online course hopes to complement the physical course. In the physical course, we will practice a core methodology and help you complete it on the spot. But in this online course, you can see more Many specific operations will encounter problem-solving cases, and watch the executable details I disassembled in the video repeatedly as needed .

So how is this online course different from my previous two online courses “Evernote Bullet Time Management” and “High-Efficiency Workplace Note-taking Method”?

“Evernote Bullet Time Management” is a time management methodology based on the functions of Evernote tools.

“High-efficiency workplace note-taking method” focuses on how different types of notes in the workplace notes can be written better.

The ” Pe r sonal Digital Productivity ” online course focuses on improving productivity. What specific problems need to be solved in our work process, learning methods, and life management? How to solve? What are the specific steps? And use more actual cases from different angles to demonstrate. It can be said that this is a collection of real cases that can help you follow the operation at most. It is not just about methods, nor will it teach you a lot of functions, but how to use the simplest steps to solve the most difficult specific problems. .

Question: How is this course different from reading the article on computer toys?

My articles in “Computer Playthings” are often very complete sharing. I will also disassemble a problem in depth in the article, and share my best ideas and practices at that time without reservation.

So what is the difference between the online course “Personal Digital Productivity” and the experience of reading articles?

The “Personal Digital Productivity” online course will not simply listen to my theory. In terms of the unit design of this course, each unit is divided into “problem case analysis”, “key change steps”, “test and question and answer”, “action suggestion”. “Four structures:

“Problem case analysis”: I will start with a specific real case, and invite you to think about what we usually do? What problems might be hiding in it? Through interaction, you can compare whether you have any blind spots?

“Key change steps”: Then I will disassemble each problem-solving process into specific steps that can be operated, and use a real case (or multiple real cases) to demonstrate how to solve such a problem. Help you have specific steps, and there are examples to see how to do it.

“Quiz and Q&A”: Then I will use another case to invite you to analyze the possible practice again through interaction to see if there is any misunderstanding of the previous steps? Or is there any problem that may be encountered in actual operation? By resolving these doubts, we are more likely to complete the implementation ourselves.

“Action Suggestions”: At the end of the unit, I will summarize the previous change steps and thinking about the problems into an action suggestion of “how to get started more easily”, and add a description of thinking reversal, the purpose is to make this unit truly Let you use it.

To sum up, I am looking forward to the “Personal Digital Productivity” online course can help you actually complete the operation, and really change your own workflow.

Don’t just read a lot of theories, functions, and results, but still don’t know “how to actually operate”. You can see that in the design of the course ” Personal Digital Productivity ” , all focus is on “how to actually operate” on the details .

Question: If I am a person with a lot of trivia but no system at all, will this course be too difficult?

It is very important to establish a work system. Our ultimate goal is to create a productivity system that suits us and improve efficiency thoroughly. However, building a system is not something that can be done overnight. On the contrary, if you want to build a new system and change a new tool in one go, I think it is even less productive and will take too much time . You may also be caught in an endless loop of updating systems and tools.

The best way is to start solving the specific problems we face one by one, such as too many trivial matters, too complicated information, task changes, multi-tasking interference, etc.,

This course helps you solve specific problems one by one. You can solve a problem first after reading a unit, and gradually, your productivity will gradually increase without spending too much effort each time.

However, the ” Personal Digital Productivity ” online course is supported by a complete work system and productivity methodology, so each unit seems to be a solution to a specific problem, but why do I arrange the order of the problems in this way? And the logical thinking behind problem solving? A consistent methodology will emerge.

So you only need to follow the unit step by step to solve the problem, and finally you will build a working system, but it will not be as difficult as building a working system from scratch.

Question: If I already know a lot of working methods, but want to solve a specific problem, will this class be too easy?

The real problem of many friends is not in some powerful tool functions, and what more friends really need is not the principles and principles in the general direction, but the practical experience and steps to solve problems.

Many times, that could be a key shift in thinking, or it could be a small step or two that gets overlooked. There are also many times, what we need is to see how to operate in actual cases, so that we can convert advanced theory into specific implementation.

The ” Personal Digital Productivity ” online course is not a knowledge-based course, and it does not want to instill in you many concepts, methods or theories, but this course is not easy, because it hopes that you can solve problems by hand.

I hope to be able to “use a simple method to solve complex things”, but the simplest methods often go through many years of actual revision attempts, which are the accumulation of countless experiences, and they are left to the chaff after delving into the implementation details. , and I believe this will bring more implementation inspiration to friends who already know a lot of productivity knowledge theory.

Question: What additional benefits can I get by purchasing this course?

At present, the “Personal Digital Productivity” online course has exceeded the 300-person unlocking threshold, so in addition to the original 30 productivity problem-solving modules, I will also record a quick-start tutorial on how to build a set of workflows for Evernote, Notion, and Google cloud tools video .

In addition, students who purchase courses can discuss together in the exclusive club in the future , ask all the detailed questions after your actual operation, and let me help you adjust the system based on your real case.