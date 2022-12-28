Low Intensity Workout for Hot Weather

Training outdoors is certainly a good habit but when the temperatures start to rise it can become difficult and, in some cases, even dangerous , due to the heat which, combined with physical effort and excessive sweating , could play tricks on your health.

This doesn’t mean you have to give up your usual workout, but simply that you need to make some changes and take more precautions.

The ideal would be to abandon HIIT workouts , in favor of LISS, or low intensity workouts , which, contrary to what is often thought, are able to burn a high number of calories and tone the muscles , while keeping the heart rate constant. and by not putting excessive strain on the body.

Here are some low-intensity circuits that are ideal for outdoors.

Workout at the park

This four-exercise, total-body circuit is great for boosting your metabolism and activating all major muscle groups. Repeat it entirely three times .

Bulgarian Split Squat

From a standing position, extend one foot behind you, resting it on a bench, and keep the other on the ground.

Bend both knees at a 90 degree angle.

Straighten your legs to stand up.

Repetitions : 8 to 10 on each side.

Push-ups on the bench

Place your hands on the back of the bench, slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, and extend your arms.

Keep your feet on the ground, with your legs slightly wider than your hips.

Bend your elbows to lower your chest to the bench .

Push back until you return to the starting position.

Repetitions: 8 to 10.

Step on the bench

Step onto a bench with your right foot.

Putting your weight on your right leg, lift your left foot as well.

Step back with your right foot.

Repetitions: 16 to 10, alternating legs.

Pushups

Sit on the edge of a bench and place your hands behind you, fingers pointing forward.

Keep your back straight and heels on the ground, with knees bent.

Bend your elbows to 90 degrees and lower your back towards the floor.

Return to the starting position.

Repetitions: 8 to 10.

Abdominal workout

This three-exercise circuit engages your core and helps shape your abs and glutes .

Repeat it all the way through 3 to 4 times .

Plank

Starting from a prone position, lift yourself up and balance on your hands and feet, forming a straight line with your body from head to toe.

Don’t sag your hips or arch your back.

Hold the position for 30 seconds.

Plank with shoulder touch

Get into plank position .

Alternately touch the opposite shoulder with one hand , slowly and in a controlled manner, without swinging your hips.

Keep your spine straight and core engaged.

Repetitions: 10 per side.

Leg lifts

Lie on your back and raise your legs to 90 degrees.

Make sure you keep your spine neutral and don’t let your lower back arch.

Lower your legs.

Repetitions: 10 to 15.

Quick abs workout

This circuit is also ideal for working out the abs .

Perform 30 seconds of each of the following moves, resting 30 seconds in between. Finally, stop for a minute or two, then repeat the sequence one or two times, depending on your fitness level.

Lateral plank (30 seconds each side).

Plank on elbows or hands.

Superman lying on his stomach.

Bicycle Crunch .

Full body workout

Find a grassy area, preferably in the shade, to perform this full-body toning workout .

Doing it slowly allows you to build lean muscle mass without increasing your heart rate .

Lunges: 8 to 10 reps.

Pushups: 8 to 10 repetitions.

Air squats : 9 to 10 reps.

Plank: 30 second hold.

Walk

A light run or a brisk walk can be an excellent low-intensity workout to be carried out outdoors, especially if done on a grassy surface or a beach, terrains that generate greater resistance and thus increase the intensity of the sports session.

The ideal frequency is three sessions of 20 to 30 minutes per week .

Walking on the beach is also very beneficial.

How to train safely in the heat

One of the most concrete risks , training outdoors in certain climatic conditions, is running into heat exhaustion , which usually manifests itself with cramps and dizziness . If this happens it is important to take refuge in a cool place immediately, cool the body by applying ice packs to the neck and groin and drink water . Here are some suggestions for safe outdoor sports, even in the warmer months.

Drink one to two glasses of water or a low- sugar sports drink at least one hour before working out.

If your workout is longer than an hour, keep a low-sugar protein bar handy .

Wear breathable workout clothes .

Schedule training in the cooler hours , before sunrise or after sunset.