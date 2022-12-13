How to Clean Gold Jewelry at Home?

I will tell you a home trick that can help you clean your gold jewelry with precious stones or diamonds at home. You can do it once a month, if you want.

It involves preparing a pot of water and heating it until it boils and you see bubbles. Place your jewelry inside for 5 to 10 minutes. After this time, take them out carefully (don’t burn yourself!) and run them under cold tap water. You can use non-metal tweezers to perform this process. Dry your jewelry being very careful not to scratch it. Do it with a cotton cloth, without rubbing, absorbing the water little by little.

And that’s it! You will have removed the dirt from the gels, soaps and greases from day to day and in a moment.

How to clean jewelry with diamonds or stones?

Precious stones and diamonds can also be cleaned with the usual alcohol you will have at home, the 96º. You can throw some on it and gently run a cloth over it to remove any remaining dirt that may have stuck to your stones.

Although, you must take into account to do it very carefully and precisely, since alcohol and white gold are not very friendly . Remember that alcohol wears away the rhodium plating of your white gold jewelry.

Hydroalcoholic gels and jewelry. Is its use recommended?

Use the boiling water trick also to remove the remains of hydroalcoholic gels. Since it is a topic that is sure to worry you these days, here you will find more information:

Can antibacterial gel damage your jewelry?

I’ll let you know that gels and jewelry are not incompatible , but whenever possible, prioritize washing your hands with soap and water before using gels.

In short… How to keep your jewelry always shiny?

♡ Choose your yellow gold or rose gold jewelry if you are concerned about maintenance. They are more resistant than white gold ones due to their own alloy (they contain more copper, a very hard metal) and because they do not need rhodium plating (the layer of metal with which white gold rings are coated and thanks to the which achieves the spectacular mirror effect).

♡ Prevention is better than cure. Even if you love your jewelry and feel better when you wear it, I recommend that you take it off to sleep, do sports or perform tasks that require contact with alcohol, acids, scrubs, bleach, chlorine, moisturizing creams…

♡ To see your jewels at their brightest, boil them for 5 to 10 minutes in a pot once a month. This way you will remove the remains of soaps and grease and they will shine again.

♡ You can clean your diamonds and precious stones with 96º alcohol and very carefully. In the case of white gold rings with stones, try not to let the alcohol come into contact with the gold.

♡ If your Roosik & Co jewelry has fallen on the floor or has deeper scratches, it’s best to bring it to the Atelier and we’ll take a good look at it. Also, remember that our jewelry comes with free maintenance for life and every two years. We will leave them shining like the first day.

How to take care of your gold jewelry and precious stones?

It’s normal to have doubts about how to take care of your jewelry . Day by day they lose their initial shine, I’m sure you’ve noticed! Above all, you will have seen it in your rings, and it is that when you wear them in your hands they are more likely to receive small bumps.

Also, when we wear jewelry, we don’t usually take it off when we put on sun creams, moisturizers, soaps, perfumes … and they get dirty and dirty. An opaque veil can cover your gemstones and gold and lose their luster.

I think it’s useful, then, to tell you some tips so that you wear your gold jewelry always radiant .

Can gold be damaged?

Yes, gold jewelry can tarnish with daily use. Gold is a soft metal, which is why alloys are made with other metals that give it hardness. However, if it gets hit very hard, it can get scratched.

How do I keep my jewelry sparkling?

Even if it seems typical to you, the most important thing you have to do to keep them always radiant is to prevent .

That is, if you are very handy and you love to do handicrafts, cooking, DIY, gardening, painting. ..etc, you better take off your jewelry while doing these tasks. And even more so if it’s your trade or work!

Think that there are some products such as detergents, alcohol, bleach, acids (lemon, vinegar) … that can damage or stain gold or some precious stones.

If you are an athlete, I advise you not to wear your gemstone jewelry in chlorinated swimming pools or wear it while playing sports … They could get bumped and damaged. Pay special attention to your white gold jewelry , the rhodium plating could disappear faster than usual and you would see your jewelry deteriorate in a short time.

Yes, it is true that rose gold or yellow gold jewelry without stones is more resistant. First, because of their own alloy and, secondly, because they do not have rhodium plating. This means that you could play sports in them, but they might get dirty or scratched on the surface.

Here I explain it in detail. You can download and print this information if you want to have it always present or come and pick up your printed card at the Atelier – Joieria de Girona . Ask me for it when you come, okay?