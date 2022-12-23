Felt is a must-have for historical geography teachers, fun, smooth, and eye-catching map-drawing online tool

Although ” Google My Maps ” can meet the basic functions of drawing teaching maps and data maps, even with ” Google Earth “, it can also produce exquisite 3D map animations. However, we may also hope that the map drawn is “better-looking” and “more interesting”, and the process of drawing the map is “easier and easier to use”, and there are convenient “sharing and collaboration” functions , so maybe you can try it. It is currently open The service under test: “Felt,” a next-generation online mapping service.

“Felt” can easily create a zoo guide map that is vivid and combined with audio-visual materials, such as the picture below. It is currently free for personal use.