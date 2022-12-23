Felt is a must-have for historical geography teachers, fun, smooth, and eye-catching map-drawing online tool

Although ” Google My Maps ” can meet the basic functions of drawing teaching maps and data maps, even with ” Google Earth “, it can also produce exquisite 3D map animations. However, we may also hope that the map drawn is “better-looking” and “more interesting”, and the process of drawing the map is “easier and easier to use”, and there are convenient “sharing and collaboration” functions , so maybe you can try it. It is currently open The service under test: “Felt,” a next-generation online mapping service.
“Felt” can easily create a zoo guide map that is vivid and combined with audio-visual materials, such as the picture below. It is currently free for personal use.
After using “Felt” to make a few examples of geographic information, tourist maps, and historical maps, I feel that a great feature of this online tool is its “operation interface”.
Through the function bar such as “Drawing Tools”, we can pin select locations on the map very simply and intuitively, automatically draw routes, automatically intercept area ranges, add graphic, audio, video notes, etc., as long as we have operated drawing software Your friends will definitely be able to operate, and there is no need to understand too complicated map knowledge or functions.
Next, I will show you the basic functions of “Felt” by drawing the simulation example of ” Keelung Intertidal Zone ” map.
First of all, you need to register a ” Felt ” account first, and then you can open a new map for drawing.
The first commonly used function is to pin the “icon” anywhere on the map . After pinning, you can also replace the “Icon”, add a “Name”, and create a “Data Description”.
Using this function, you can quickly add location information to be introduced on the map.
Then, we can draw the route between places and places , turn on the route drawing function, then select “transportation”, and then set the starting point, relay point, and end point, and the appropriate traffic route will be drawn automatically.
You can also add the length of the route to the calculation.
If you want to “freely” draw any description on the map , you can turn on the free drawing and highlighter mode, and you can draw any line description freely at this time.
In addition, “Felt” also has a “Clip” scissors function , which can automatically click on the existing buildings and geographical areas on the map, which can help us quickly establish the area to be explained.
If you want to add more descriptions, you can also set more complex area ranges, add text, insert notes, insert audio and video links, upload image files, etc. on the drawing tool bar.
So you can freely create different teaching, explanation, and introduction content on the map.
If you want to share your map results, just use the “Share” on the upper right to generate a public map sharing URL, and even invite others to collaborate.
Welcome to my simple ” Keelung Intertidal Zone ” test map.
You can also see the effect of embedding directly into a web page below:
” Felt ” is an online map drawing tool that is very smooth and easy to use, and the map effect is also eye-catching . If you are a history and geography teacher, you can use it to draw teaching maps. If you are an exhibition park staff, you can use it to draw guide maps. It is also helpful if it is used for personal travel route instructions and other needs. Interested friends are worth a try.
Interested friends can also extend the reference:
- On the 15th anniversary of Google Maps, let’s talk about 15 of my most used feature tips
- How to use Google My Maps to “make” a photo map of travel memories in 3 minutes?
- Google Maps My Maps Completely Instructional! Planning a self-guided travel guide
Hello everyone, I am Esor, the webmaster of computer toys. In my latest ” Personal Digital Productivity ” online course (“Limited time limit” use the old reader discount code ESOR500 to get the lowest discount) , I hope to use 31 productivity modules to help Everyone makes good use of digital workflow to solve productivity problems, and uses real cases to provide specific and feasible steps. Welcome to refer to.
My email is esorhjy@gmail.com , if you have any questions about note-taking, time management, and improving work efficiency, please write to me to discuss. Or subscribe to ” Computer Toys Newsletter “
I also set up a podcast program, welcome to subscribe and follow: ” Efficient Life Business School ” ( Apple podcast subscription , Google Podcast subscription ).
I would also like to introduce to you a series of courses on time management, note-taking, and digital tools that I offer. Welcome to sign up : ” Course Introduction Link “. Or refer to my latest book : The Bulletproof Notebook Method .