The energy cost of Spanish households in 2019 was 975 euros

The average bill for electricity and gas services remains in line with 2018, with an increase of 0.5%

The change of provider or renegotiating the conditions can mean savings of up to 200 euros per year

Average energy expenditure in 2019 in Spain

Energy consumption in Spain 2019 In 2019, Spanish households spent an average of 975 euros on energy , a figure that remains in line with that registered the previous year, as it represents an increase of 0.5% compared to 2018 .

According to the results that we have obtained with this Study, the effort that families make to face this bill can differ by almost 250 euros depending on the region in which they live.

Residents in Castilla-La Mancha, with an average of 1,007 euros, are the citizens who had to pay the most. Very close, the people of Madrid paid 1,002 euros per year; and the Cantabrians and Catalans, 993 euros. For their part, among the communities where energy expenditure was lower, the Canary Islands stand out, where an average of 751 euros was allocated to this concept and Andalusia, with 876 euros.

Compared to the previous year, the area that has experienced the greatest reduction in its domestic bill is Andalusia, up to 2.2% less, going from 896 to 876 euros. Galicia, with a rise of 3.6% (from 861 to 892 euros) is where spending grew the most, followed by the 3.4% increase in Murcia (from 919 to 950 euros) and La Rioja (from 958 to 991 euro).

As stated by Lupina, founder and CEO of Fintonic , “Although energy spending remained stable last year, it does not mean that we cannot further adjust the price we pay for it, even more so when the bill is expected to increase up to a 10%”. She also assures that “through Fintonic ‘s bill review service we get app users savings of more than 200 euros, sometimes even without changing companies .” Sounds good right?

Large companies maintain market share

Iberdrola, Endesa and Naturgy represent 82.5% of the energy market in Spain. EDP ​​and Repsol cover 7.4% of the business, while the rest of the companies, as a whole, accounted for 10.2%.

By geographic coverage, according to the Fintonic Study , the main provider was Iberdrola, present in nine regions; followed by Endesa, market leader in another five. EDP ​​achieves the highest quota in Asturias and Cantabria; while Naturgy consolidates in Galicia.

