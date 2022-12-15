Design target specific scenarios, focus on value, and be more motivated

Thinking about the “scenes” in which things are executed and happened can not only effectively remind and prevent risks, but also a key skill in designing goals.

Sometimes our goals are vague, or too neutral (too neutral is a strange word to use, but it is). For example, I want to improve my communication skills, or I want to plan a family trip. Such goals seem to be correct, but they feel very common . Value and clear motivation , it’s just that everyone does it so follow suit. (Extended reading: [After work time management] There are so many things you want to do but you have no motivation to do them? Be careful with borrowed goals )

At this time, I can actually think about it and see if I have neglected to think or design the “specific scene” I want to achieve when my goal is achieved.

For example, if I want to plan a family trip, can the goal only be set to complete the family trip? If you think about it from the “scene”, you can think about what is the specific story that I want to let the family happen during this trip? So at this time, it is possible that the goal I wrote down is not just a neutral family trip, but “let the elders of the family feel that it is a happy memory for everyone to go outing together.” After this trip, everyone will feel that the outing is really fun. So in the future, everyone can meet more often to do healthier outdoor leisure sports together.

Through such a specific scenario of completing the scene, I can also know more clearly that when arranging the itinerary and transportation this time, I should feel that the outing will not be too tiring or troublesome, but it can (for people who do not usually exercise) experience The main axis is the fun of outing, because in this way, this group of people can get the scene I expect them to get.

Of course, you may want to say, travel is just a game and it’s over, why is it so troublesome? If you think so, it means that traveling is not your goal, but just a trip to pass the time.

But if you hope that since you have spent a few days traveling, it will not be just a dispensable cutscene, then through the design of the “specific completion scene”, you will find that when you can help us do a lot of things, we can do it better. Valuable and more motivated (whether this goal succeeds or fails in the end, there is value) .

