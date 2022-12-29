Clean and cook the clams

Could we leave out the clams after seeing how to clean and cook mussels ? Of course not!

So today we will see all the secrets for cleaning clams in a workmanlike manner, so that not even a grain of sand gets under our teeth ! How to do? First we will have to choose only live and very fresh clams: the product must be certified and guaranteed (always check the label!). Then we will proceed with the cleaning and with the eventual elimination of the open and dead molluscs. We will then soak the clams in water and salt to remove all the sand. And while we’re at it, we’ll cook them in the more classic method.

Let’s find out more closely how to clean and how to cook clams.

Recipe Identity Card

68 KCal

Calories per serving

Easy difficulty

Doses for 2 people

Preparation145 minutes

Average cost

Note 15 minutes for cleaning; 2 hours for soaking; 10 minutes for cooking

Ingredients

For soaking

1 liter of water

20 g of salt

For the seafood clams

1 kg of clams

1 sprig of parsley

half a glass of dry white wine

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

1 pinch of pepper

1 clove of garlic

Required material

Bowls

Transparent film

Casserole

Latex gloves

Cutting board for food

Skimmer

Wooden ladles or scoops

Colander

Strong absorbent paper

Preparation

Before buying clams, you need to make sure that the product is certified and guaranteed. The clams must be alive and very fresh: for this reason it is advisable to ascertain the origin and the date on which they were caught.

Did you know that…

If the clams are not consumed immediately after purchase, they can be kept in the refrigerator for a couple of days at a temperature between 0 and 2°C. To prevent the clams from opening and to keep them alive, it is advisable to keep them inside the net in which they were bought.

Rub the clams against each other and discard any open or broken clams, as they may be full of sand.

Beat each clam in a cutting board: in this way, even the innermost sand will be eliminated.

Prepare a saline solution by dissolving 20 g of coarse salt in 1 liter of water. Plunge the clams and leave them to soak for a couple of hours, taking care to change the liquid at least a couple of times, until the water is clear.

Rinse the clams in cold water: the molluscs are now ready to be cooked to taste.

Heat a drop of oil in a large saucepan and brown a clove of garlic. Add the clams and keep the flame lively. Cover with the lid: the heat will favor the opening of the shells.

At this point, deglaze with the white wine, season with pepper and continue cooking for 2-3 minutes. Finish with plenty of parsley.

With a slotted spoon, transfer the clams to a serving dish or bowl.

Strain the gravy by pouring the cooking liquid through a strainer lined with heavy-duty paper towels. In this way, additional grains of sand will be filtered out.

Distribute the filtered liquid over the clams and serve immediately.

Alice’s comment – PersonalCooker

What a smell of the sea! I have proposed the classic method of preparing clams, but if you like you can also add some cherry tomatoes and, why not, some chilli too ! Also discover the recipe for the fabulous pasta with clams !

Nutritional values ​​and Health Comment on the recipe

Clams alla pescatora are a second course based on bivalve molluscs. It is a dish rich in proteins , low in fat and cholesterol . It lends itself to low-calorie nutrition against overweight and, in the right portions, it does not negatively affect blood lipids. However, it is necessary to bear in mind that clams are a potentially allergenic food. The average portion of clams alla pescatora is 300-350g of clams still closed.