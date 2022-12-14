russian ios app storeporter Apple is reportedly planning to open a Russian version of its App Store within the next year. The move would be a major expansion for the company, which has been increasingly focused on growing its presence in emerging markets. apple russia russian app storeporter theverge

Russia is a key market for Apple, as it is one of the world's largest economies and has a population of over 140 million people.

Apple has been in Russia since the early 2010s, when it first opened an online store. In 2016, the company opened its first physical retail store in Moscow. Since then, Apple has continued to grow its presence in Russia, and now has over 20 stores across the country. Despite this growth, however, Apple’s share of the Russian market is still just 2 percent. This is due in part to the fact that Android devices are much more popular in Russia than iOS devices.

Apple has been in Russia for a while now, but it hasn’t been easy. The company has had to deal with local developers who don’t want to use the App Store, and government officials who are demanding a cut of Apple’s revenue. But now, it looks like Apple is finally ready to make a serious push into the Russian market.