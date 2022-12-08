uber rosenblat uberfordbloomberg In 2015, Alex Rosenblat wrote an article for Bloomberg titled “Uberfordbloomberg.” In the article, Rosenblat argues that Uber’s business model is not sustainable. Rosenblat points to Uber’s high commission rates and lack of pricing transparency as two major problems. He also notes that Uber has been slow to respond to driver concerns and has been embroiled in several lawsuits. alex rosenblat uberfordbloomberg

In recent years, the on-demand economy has taken off, with companies like Uber and Airbnb leading the charge. These companies have disrupted traditional businesses like taxi cabs and hotels by offering a more convenient, efficient way to get around and find lodging. alex rosenblat uberfordbloomberg

One of the key figures behind this new economy is Alex Rosenblat, a researcher who studies how we interact with technology.

In recent years, the ride-hailing company Uber has been embroiled in a number of scandals. The latest comes from a new book by journalist Alex Rosenblat, who alleges that the company uses its algorithms to manipulate drivers. alex rosenblat uberfordbloomberg

Rosenblat’s book, “Uberland: How Algorithms Are Rewriting the Rules of Work,” is based on over 200 interviews with Uber drivers.