Backbone, Which Makes Game Controllers For The IPhone, Raises A $ 40M Series A Led By Index Ventures

Gaming company Backbone revealed Wednesday a $40 million Series A funding round led by Index Ventures with participation from Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary's venture capital firm Sound Ventures, Nico Wittenborn's Adjacent and top talent including The Weeknd, Kevin Hart, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Amy Schumer, Electric Feel Ventures, the fund of Post Malone's management company Electric Feel Entertainment; and existing investor Christopher Comstock (known as Marshmello).

Tech CEOs including Discord’s Jason Citron, Rec Room’s Nick Fajt and Sonos’ Patrick Spence also participated in the fundraise.

Backbone was founded in 2021 by 24-year-old Google gaming employee Maneet Khaira, and launched its first product in the same year. Soon after, Backbone partnered with Microsoft to bring Xbox gaming to mobile devices, which effectively turned the Backbone One device into a portable Xbox.